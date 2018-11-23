× Grand Rapids hockey team donating stuffed animals to kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Griffins are hosting a popular annual event on Black Friday.

The 19th annual Teddy Bear Toss takes place on Black Friday. It’s an event in which guests are encouraged to bring a new teddy bear or stuffed animal to throw onto the ice after the hockey team scores their first goal.

The event benefits the Hug-a-Bear organization in Kent County, which provides the bears to kids going through tough times.

There will $2 beers and hotdogs for fans to enjoy while the griffins take on the Milwaukee Admirals at the Van Andel Arena at 6 p.m.

The Rapid is offering free rides to the game. All you have to do is show the bus driver your ticket.

For more details, head to the event on the Griffin’s website.