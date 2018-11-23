Ka’zoo Co issues health advisory after 300-gallon sewer overflow

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County has issued a Health & Community Services advisory related to a sanitary sewer overflow at 3411 Ash Street in Kalamazoo.

The city’s Department of Public Services was notified of the situation at 10:45 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the DPS. It estimates about 300 gallons of material was discharged before the sewer overflow was stopped about an hour later – at 11:45 a.m.

There was no indication what caused the overflow. Public Services says Water Reclamation Plant personnel notified the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality at the Kalamazoo District Office, as well as Kalamazoo County Environmental Health & Community Services.

Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services advisory:

If you were driving on Ash Street from Hughes to Hutchinson Street between 10am – 12pm (November 23, 2018) and you experienced driving through water on the roadway, the Kalamazoo Health & Community Services Department recommends that you wash your vehicle. If contact with raw sewage is made avoid spreading and tracking; clean and disinfect shoes, clothes, and skin thoroughly.