LaughFest offering Black Friday freebies

Posted 6:22 AM, November 23, 2018, by , Updated at 06:34AM, November 23, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Black Friday is here and one comedy festival is giving you a way to pick up some laughs with a little something extra.

Officials with LaughFest say you can get a free t-shirt with the purchase of LaughFest badges.

All customers have to do is enter promo code “BLACK2018” in the shopping cart.

The deal works with any of the four badges being offered, but is only valid for Black Friday.

A bunch of big names are returning this year in the recently announced lineup for 2019, including Loni Love, Ed Asner, and more.

To purchase your badge, pick up a free t-shirt, or see the full lineup head to LaughFest.org.

