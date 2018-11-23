× Mona Shores falls to Warren De La Salle in the state championship

DETROIT, Mich — It was a low scoring first half in the Division 2 state championship between Mona Shores and Warren De La Salle. The Pilots would get on the board first with a one-yard touchdown run from Nolan Schultz. However, the Sailors would fight back with a touchdown run of their own from two yards out by Caden Broersma with just 1:30 left in the second quarter. The teams would be knotted 7-7 at the intermission.

In the second half, the Pilots would get out to a solid start with a 44-yard pass from Schultz to Jacob Dobbs to put De La Salle up, 14-7 with just under ten minutes left to play in the third quarter.

The Sailors would once again respond, driving 55 yards in 13 plays on a drive capped off by a 24-yard field goal by Logan Hekkema to cut the Pilot lead to 14-10. De La Salle would continue their offensive momentum on the ensuing drive, eating up over four minutes while driving 82 yards in ten plays which was finished off by another one-yard touchdown run by Schultz.

The Sailors would face a fourth and five from the Pilot 14-yard line with under eight minutes left and Caden Broersma would come through with a touchdown pass to Da’Varius Carter. After a missed extra point, the Sailors would trail 21-16.

On the next De La Salle possession, facing third down and eleven, Schultz would run for 18 yards on the quarterback keep to the one-yard line. On the next play, Schultz would plunge into the endzone from a yard out to make it 29-16 after a two-point conversion.

Caden Broersma accounted for 55 yards and a touchdown through the air while Sincere Dent added 86 yards on the ground for the Sailors. Mona Shores finishes the season at 11-3 overall.