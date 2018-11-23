× Montague falls to Jackson Lumen Christi in the state final

DETROIT, Mich — Montague and Jackson Lumen Christi are tied at halftime in the Division 6 state championship at Ford Field.

In the opening quarter, Montague drew first blood with a 57-yard Bryce Stark touchdown run, putting them up 7-0. In the second quarter, Lumen Christi would strike back with a 57-yard run of their own from Nick Thomas, tying it at 7-7 after the extra point. The Titans would go on to score again minutes later on a 40-yard touchdown strike from Joe Barrett to Cy’Aire Johnson, making it 14-7 with just over seven minutes left in the opening half.

With just over a minute left in the second quarter, Wildcat senior Bryce Stark would strike again with a 21-yard touchdown run capped off by a beautiful stiff arm at the goal line. Stark would rush for 121 yards and two touchdowns in the opening half while fellow senior Sebastian Archer made his mark on defense with a big interception at the end of the half along with 30 yards rushing as the teams went into the locker rooms tied 14-14.

In the third quarter, Lumen Christi would break the tie with a 12-yard touchdown run by Thomas, his second of the afternoon as the Titans took a 21-14 lead with just under six minutes left in the quarter.

After a Montague fumble just moments later, the Titans would take over at the Wildcats 24-yard line. After just five plays, Lumen Christi would score again on a third down touchdown pass from Barrett to Dayton Keller to make it 28-14.

The Wildcats would turn the ball over once again towards the end of the third quarter allowing the Titans to drive once again as Thomas continued to take over. On the first play of the fourth quarter, Cy’Aire Johnson would take a toss play 29 yards for the score as Montague would fall behind, 35-14.

Lumen Christi would add a late 24-yard touchdown run by Brock Fitzpatrick before Montague would find the endzone two more times in the final minutes, both on connections from Drew Collins to Brennan Schwarz, one from 49 yards, the other from 78 to bring us to a final of 42-28 as the Titans repeat as state champions for a third straight season.

Senior Bryce Stark would total 156 yards and two touchdowns in his final high school game as Montague finishes the season as the Division 6 state runner-up at 11-3 overall.