No. 11 Michigan State tops Texas for Vegas title

Nick Ward #44 of the Michigan State Spartans dunks against the Texas Longhorns during the championship game of the 2018 Continental Tire Las Vegas Invitational basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on November 23, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Joshua Langford scored 29 points, Cassius Winston had 20 points and 10 assists, and No. 11 Michigan State beat Texas 78-68 in the Las Vegas Invitational championship game on Friday.

Langford was 5 of 6 from 3-point range. Winston, who was named the tournament MVP, also had five rebounds for the Spartans (5-1), who trailed 25-6 eight minutes into the game.

Texas’ Kerwin Roach II, the hero in Thursday’s upset of No. 7 North Carolina, led with 15 points and five assists. Dylan Osetkowski and Matt Coleman III each had 13 points for the Longhorns (5-1).

After that early Texas lead, the Spartans cut it to 44-36 at halftime. Michigan State took the lead for the first time on Langford’s 3-pointer with 15:26 remaining and went ahead for good on a 3-pointer by Winston 1:19 later.

Michigan State slowly built its lead to 71-59 with 3:32 remaining. The Spartans shot 55 percent from the field in the second half.

