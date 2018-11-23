× No. 9 Michigan rolls past Chattanooga 83-55

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Iggy Brazdeikis scored 20 points and Jordan Poole added 14 to lead No. 9 Michigan to an easy 83-55 victory over Chattanooga on Friday.

Isaiah Livers added 12 points for the Wolverines, all in the first half. Michigan (6-0) avoided a letdown in its first game back in Ann Arbor after three impressive wins away from home.

The unbeaten Wolverines have won each of their games by at least 19 points. They led 42-22 at halftime in this one and held Chattanooga (2-5) to 36 percent shooting, including an 8-of-30 showing from the field in the first half.

Included in Michigan’s impressive early-season resume is a 27-point win at Villanova on Nov. 14. The Wolverines also won neutral-site games against George Washington and Providence. Chattanooga became only the second team to score more than 47 points against Michigan.

Kevin Easley led the Mocs with 21 points.