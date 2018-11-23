× Opening of ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle delayed due to warm weather

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich– If you were hoping to spend Black Friday ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle, you’ll have to make new plans.

The rink announced on its Facebook page Friday afternoon it would be closed due to warm weather. At the time of that announcement, it was nearly 50 degrees outside.

The rink, which is a popular local attraction, was set to open for the season at 3 p.m. Officials are encouraging people to check back Saturday for updates.

Admission to use the rink will cost $3 for adults and $1 for children. Admission prices include skate rentals.

Once it’s open, ice skating is set to run through February 24, according to the city’s website.