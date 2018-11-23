× Santa visiting Flowerland locations in West Michigan

KENTWOOD, Mich. — If you are looking to take the perfect photo for a holiday card, you might want to head to the nearest Flowerland.

The store is hosting Santa and his reindeer for the kids to visit on Saturday, November 24th.

It’s happening from noon until 3 p.m. at the Flowerland in Kentwood and the one on alpine.

Guests are invited to bring their kids out for photos with Santa and his reindeer.

The company says it’s a good way to kick off the holiday season.

For more information about the event, head to Flowerland’s website here.