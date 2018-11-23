Significant snow possible Sunday night

WEST MICHIGAN — A major winter storm is brewing and has the potential to dump close to a half of a foot of snow or more on portions of the area. Winter Storm Watches are already popping up just to our west, and several counties in our area could be under one soon.

There are still several of pieces of the puzzle that have not been set into place just yet. Our weather models have little to no agreement on who will see the most, with the main puzzle piece being the track of the storm. The track is going to be key because those to the north of the storm have the best chance of seeing significant snow. Those to the south will likely remain as mostly rain with light accumulating snow on the backside of the system.

What our weather models are coming into more of an agreement on is that someone in West Michigan will likely see several inches of snow on the ground by Monday morning. There are four different runs of our various models below. As you can see, there is no consistency with where the heaviest snow will fall, but that it will likely fall somewhere in between. The most likely scenario right now is that those along and north of I-96 will have the best chance of seeing several inches of snow.

Be prepared for significant travel delays and potential school closings Monday morning. We will have further updates on FOX17Online.com, our News and Weather apps, Facebook & Twitter and also live on FOX17 News.