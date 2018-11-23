Suspicious Thanksgiving fire destroys Mecosta County residence and vehicle

Posted 11:05 AM, November 23, 2018, by , Updated at 11:22AM, November 23, 2018

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office said at midday Friday that it is investigating a home and vehicle destroyed by a Thanksgiving Day fire that has been determined to be suspicious.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office was called to assist the Chippewa-Martiny Fire Department with a fire investigation at 6094 22 Mile Road in  Barryton. The Chippewa-Martiny Fire Department received a call at 3:11 a.m. Thursday to respond to a fully involved structure fire as well as a vehicle that was also on fire in the backyard at that address.

The fire was a extinguished, nobody was found to be at the residence and there were no injuries reported.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area during that time is being asked to contact the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office by calling (231) 592-0150 or through its tip line at tips@mecostacounty.org.

