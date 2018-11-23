The Blitz Crew previews the high school football state finals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDs, Mich -- Jason Hutton, Dan Rohn and Bret Bakita discuss the high school football state finals taking place at Ford Field this weekend. The games include:

Division 2 - Mona Shores (12-1) vs. Warren DeLaSalle (11-2) Friday 1 p.m.

Division 3 - Muskegon (13-0) vs. Detroit Martin Luther King (11-2) Saturday 7:30 p.m.

Division 5 - Unity Christian (11-2) vs. Portland (13-0) Saturday 4:30 p.m.

Division 6 - Montague (11-2) vs. Jackson Lumen Christi (12-0) Friday 4:30 p.m.

Complete highlights, reaction and analysis will be available live on the FOX 17 Facebook page at 8 p.m. Friday night and Saturday's coverage will be on the late FOX 17 News after football.