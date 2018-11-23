What’s On: NFL Viewing Guide Post-Thanksgiving

Woman killed in crash on M-66

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 22: Corner back Kyle Fuller #23 of the Chicago Bears celebrates his interception in the fourth quarter with other teammates of the defense during an NFL game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 22, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Bears defeated the Lions 23-16. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

FOX 17 – Hopefully everyone had enough turkey…and Detroit Lions…on Thanksgiving Day, because the rest of the NFL schedule on Sunday is lacking in NFC North action until evening.

Fox only has one game this Sunday, but after having the Lions and Bears on Thanksgiving and both Michigan and Michigan State on Saturday, we aren’t complaining.  The weekly game that will air here on FOX 17 will be the Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers.

CBS has the doubleheader and will air New England and the New York Jets at 1:00 p.m. and the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m.  The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers play Sunday night on NBC.

