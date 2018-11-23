× What’s On: NFL Viewing Guide Post-Thanksgiving

FOX 17 – Hopefully everyone had enough turkey…and Detroit Lions…on Thanksgiving Day, because the rest of the NFL schedule on Sunday is lacking in NFC North action until evening.

Fox only has one game this Sunday, but after having the Lions and Bears on Thanksgiving and both Michigan and Michigan State on Saturday, we aren’t complaining. The weekly game that will air here on FOX 17 will be the Seattle Seahawks at Carolina Panthers.

CBS has the doubleheader and will air New England and the New York Jets at 1:00 p.m. and the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Denver Broncos at 4:30 p.m. The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers play Sunday night on NBC.