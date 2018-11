× Woman seriously hurt in rollover crash overnight

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman is in the hospital after a rollover crash Friday morning.

It happened just before midnight on Princeton Blvd. and Lake Dr. in East Grand Rapids.

Kent County dispatch says the car flipped, trapping the woman inside.

Crews were able to successfully get her out of the vehicle. She was taken to the hospital for serious injuries.

Police are still investigating exactly what led up to the crash.