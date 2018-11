× Christmas-themed ballet features holiday dancing

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A ballet studio in West Michigan is offering a special Christmas-themed show for the weekend.

CARE Ballet presents “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” an original ballet based on the famous poem.

Shows are being offered throughout the day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Tickets start at just $10 for kids and $15 for adults.

For more information, visit careballet.org.