GRPD searches for suspect after two pedestrians struck

Posted 7:07 PM, November 24, 2018, by , Updated at 07:16PM, November 24, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  —  Grand Rapids Police are searching for a driver who struck two pedestrians in an alleged hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning.

The location was Grandville Avenue SW near Hall Street. That’s in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood.

The time was around 3:29 a.m.

FOX 17 images

The GRPD told FOX 17 on Saturday night police have been unable to locate the suspect or the car, a black Chrysler 200.

Police say two victims were treated for injuries at a hospital, but they weren’t life threatening.

