GRPD searches for suspect after two pedestrians struck

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police are searching for a driver who struck two pedestrians in an alleged hit-and-run incident early Saturday morning.

The location was Grandville Avenue SW near Hall Street. That’s in the Roosevelt Park neighborhood.

The time was around 3:29 a.m.

The GRPD told FOX 17 on Saturday night police have been unable to locate the suspect or the car, a black Chrysler 200.

Police say two victims were treated for injuries at a hospital, but they weren’t life threatening.