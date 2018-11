× Hackley & Hume holiday tours kicking off

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Deck the halls with a holiday tour, starting Saturday in West Michigan.

Tours at the Hackley and Hume Historic Site are being offered from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on most days.

Visitors can decorate ornaments, snack on cookies, and sip warm hot chocolate.

Admission for the tours ranges from $5 for kids to $10 for adults.

For more information, go to lakeshoremuseum.org.