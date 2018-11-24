× High School football finals: Muskegon trails King, 21-10

DETROIT, Mich. — The Muskegon Big Reds are trailing Detroit Martin Luther King 21-10 in the third quarter of their Division-3 high school football championship game. Other finals results from the Michigan High School Athletic Association are posted below.

The FOX 17 Blitz posted on Twitter, “After a bad snap on a punt gave King the ball at the Muskegon 30, Dequan Finn scores on a 7-yard run for the Crusaders…”. That was with 9:16 left in the 3rd quarter.

In the first half, the Blitz tweeted, “Cam Martinez caps the Big Reds first possession with a 10-yard TD run.” That was at the 2:45 mark of the first quarter. But not much more than a minute later: “King answers, Dequan Finn hits Dominick Polidore-Hannah on a 42-yard TD pass…”.

Later, the Blitz posted on Twitter: “Carlos Hernandez hits a 37-yard field goal as time expires in the 2nd Quarter…”.

The Big Reds defeated King earlier in the season, during Week 2.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Hudsonville Unity Christian captured the Division-5 state crown with a 42-7 win over Portland. Jacob Veale returned a kickoff 91 years for Portland’s touchdown, per a FOX 17 Blitz post on Twitter. Max Buikema scored a TD on a 28-yard scamper for the Saders, who led 28-0 at halftime. Portland had hoped to finish 14-0 for the first time in school history.

Division 1

Division 4 Edwardsburg 28 , Chelsea 7

Division 5 Hudsonville Unity Christian 42, Portland 7

Division 6 Jackson Lumen Christi 42 , Montague 28