Man killed after crashing into cement wall

Posted 4:48 AM, November 24, 2018, by , Updated at 04:55AM, November 24, 2018

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An unidentified man is dead after crashing his pickup truck into a cement wall.

The Kent County Sheriffs Office says calls first came in just after 11 p.m. on Friday night.

A 36-year-old male was driving at a high speed on West River Dr. near Samrick Ave. when he crossed over into the oncoming lanes.

That’s when deputies say his truck hit a cement wall connected to the White Pine Trail Bridge.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was involved in the crash, though it is still under investigation.

