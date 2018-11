EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Spartans have tied it up, 7-7, after Rutgers drew first blood against Michigan State in their regular season-ending Big Ten battle in East Lansing.

Rocky Lombardi hit Matt Sokol with an 18-yard pass in the corner of the end zone with 7:04 left in the first half.

Earlier, Rutgers opened the scoring when Giovanni Rescigno connected with Travis Vokolek on a 27-yard touchdown pass about midway through the first quarter, to give the Scarlett Knights an early 7-0 lead.