× National Weather Service issues Winter Weather Advisory

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 2:49 p.m. Saturday the National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids issued a Winter Weather Advisory for West Michigan beginning at 4 p.m. Sunday.

The attached map shows the counties affected and the communities ranging from South Haven in the south to Ludington in the north.

The NWS said the following:

* WHAT…Snow. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches expected with over 6 inches possible. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Sunday to 10 AM EST Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect significant impacts for Monday morning commute including slippery roads and lowered isibilities. Snow removal difficult due to wet and slushy nature of snow.

* PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.