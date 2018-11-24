× Ohio State up on Michigan 24-19 at the half

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Michigan fell behind early and then rallied furiously to trail Ohio State 24-19 at halftime of their Big Ten Conference college football rivalry at Ohio Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Michigan entered the game as a 4 1/2-point favorite. The Wolverines are ranked No. 4 in the nation while the Buckeyes are rated 10th.

Both teams brought 10-1 records into the contest. OSU has won the last six meetings between the two and 12 of the past 13. Those figures do not include a Buckeye triumph in 2010 that was vacated by the NCAA.

This time around Ohio State scored first on a 24-yard pass from quarterback Dwayne Haskins to Chris Olave to jump out to a 7-0 advantage at the 11:29 mark of the opening frame.

Then with 6:22 left in the opener, Michigan’s Jake Moody converted a 39-yard field goal to narrow the gap to 7-3, a margin that stood until the initial break.

The Wolverines moved to within 7-6 on Moody’s 31-yard field on the first play of the second stanza.

At the 9:08 mark Haskins and Olave repeated their earlier 24-yard TD connection for a 14-6 Buckeye bulge. Haskins then came right back and hit Johnnie Dixon with a 31-yard scoring strike for a 21-6 edge with 3:18 to go until intermission.

The Wolverines then scored twice to close the half — first on a 21-yard scoring pass from quarterback Shea Patterson to Nico Collins with 0:47 showing on the clock and then 6 seconds later on a pass from Patterson to Chris Evans. The latter two-point conversion attempt failed for a 21-19 count.

But Ohio State stormed right back and on the final play of the half Blake Haubeil booted a 19-yard field goal to set the 24-19 score.

This marked the regular-season finales for both Michigan and Ohio State.

Next up for the victor will be the Big Ten Championship next Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.