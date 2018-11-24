Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Sunday Night/Monday Morning

Police: Man fatally shoots woman at Florida Walmart

Posted 4:58 PM, November 24, 2018, by

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — Police are searching for a man they say fatally shot a woman Saturday afternoon during an apparent domestic argument that started in the garden center of a north Florida Walmart store.

On Facebook, Ocala police officials said the woman went inside the store after the shooting on Saturday afternoon, screaming for help. Personnel at the store called police and attempted to intervene.

Colleen Wade told the Ocala Star-Banner she heard a crashing sound and turned down an aisle in the garden section where she saw a man standing over a woman firing shots. He calmly left the store and rode away on a bicycle, Wade said.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died.

Police are searching for the man, but haven’t released his name. They aren’t releasing the woman’s name until relatives have been notified.
No further details were immediately available.

