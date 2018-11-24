Police say 12-year-old boy drove stolen vehicle into house

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says a 12-year-old boy drove a stolen vehicle into a house in Holland Township.

It happened around 11:11 a.m. Saturday on Greenly Street, east of 136th Avenue.

A police investigation showed the vehicle was heading southbound on 136th when it turned eastbound onto Greenly. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Christie Wendt says in a news release:

“During the turn, the vehicle left the south side of the road on Greenly, traveled through a front yard, and collided with the front wooden steps of a residence .”

That was in the 200 block of Greenly Street.

Police say the driver took off running, but sheriff’s deputies and the Holland Police Department K-9 caught up to him a short time later.

The Sheriff’s Office say the boy’s name won’t be released, and he’s being held in the Ottawa County Youth Home.

There were no injuries to the driver or anyone inside the house.