× Pop-up market supporting local businesses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A temporary market wants your help to support business in West Michigan.

The Fair Trade and Sustainable Pop-Up Market is going on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It’s being hosted by the reVigor Marketplace and is taking place at the Rezervoir Lounge on Plainfield in Grand Rapids.

Tickets and parking are both free.

Organizers say they’re offering the largest collection of fair trade and sustainable products in all of West Michigan.

If you would like to learn more about the event, visit their page on facebook.