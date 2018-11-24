× Rosa Parks Circle ice rink opens – a day late

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Temperatures rose to a high of 47 degrees in Grand Rapids on Saturday, but that didn’t stop the city from opening the Rosa Parks Circle ice rink for the season.

The opening date was supposed to have been Friday, but the weather caused a delay. It got up to 50 degrees on Friday, according to the FOX 17 weather center. There was no explanation from the city’s Parks & Recreation Department how the city managed to open the skating rink Saturday when the high temperature was only 3 degrees colder than Friday’s.

According to a City of Grand Rapids Twitter post on Saturday morning, “The Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink is opening today — it really is. Unlike yesterday, the weather is cooperating and we’re kicking off the ice skating season at 11 a.m.”

The ice rink was scheduled to close for the day on Saturday at 9:45 p.m.

Weather permitting, the popular downtown rink will be open now until February 24, 2019, per the city. The open hours are 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., Monday through Saturday. And 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Admission to the ice rink at 135 Monroe Center St. NW, is $1 for youth and $3 for adults. Skate rental is included with admission.