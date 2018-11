× Santa visiting West Michigan lakeshore for holiday fun

PENTWATER, Mich. — The jolly old elf himself is making a trip to West Michigan ahead of Christmas day.

Starting at noon, Santa Claus will available to meet at the Village Green in Downtown Pentwater.

He will be available for visits and photos throughout the day.

Plus, there will be other activities like storytelling, caroling, and horse drawn carriage rides.

For more information about the days events, head to thinkdunes.com.