× Wyoming Bands hosting craft show

WYOMING, Mich. — A high school band is once again putting on their annual craft show.

The Wyoming Bands Wolves are hosting the event at their high school gymnasium.

Admission is free, though you’ll have to pay for anything you pick up from the different vendors.

A raffle and bake sale will also be held. They’ll even have concessions if you get a craving for a snack.

For more information, check out the event on Facebook.