× Chamber Choir singing sounds of Christmas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ring in the holidays with a celebration of 39 years of music in West Michigan.

The Chamber Choir of Grand Rapids is performing “Sounds of Christmas” on November 24th and 25th at Basilica of St. Adalbert church on Davis Ave.

Saturday’s concert will be held at 7:30 p.m., while Sunday’s performance will begin at 3 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at Schuler Books prior to the event. Seniors and general admission cost $15, though students can get in for just $10.

They’ll also be available at the door at a rate of $20 for general admission, $15 for seniors, or $10 for students.

For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.