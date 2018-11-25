× Class teaches succulent growth and care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Learn to spice up the dull winter colors with a splash of green, thanks to this class in West Michigan.

The Downtown Market Grand Rapids is offering a Sensational Succulent Vertical Garden class on Sunday, December 9th. from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased ahead of the event for $90 a person, with every ticket-holder taking home a framed vertical garden.

Organizers say the class will teach you how to maintain the plants and that they’re easy to care for.

If you would like to learn more, visit the class’s page on the Downtown Market’s website.