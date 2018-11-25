Coach Tibbe, Isaac TeSlaa join us in studio to recap Unity Christian’s state championship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- After winning their first-ever state championship in program history, Unity Christian head coach Craig Tibbe and junior quarterback and defensive back, Isaac TeSlaa joined us in studio to break it all down.

"It was fun to hear from former players, coaches and just people who have been associated with us for a while," Tibbe said, "one of our coaches got back to me today and said 'my phone has been blowing up with a lot of support from the community' so it's kind of neat to hear and experience."

The Crusaders defeated previously unbeaten Portland, 42-7 at Ford Field in the Division 5 state championship game on Saturday afternoon in a shocking result.

"We were so surprised that we were able to score touchdowns on our first four drives," Tibbe stated, "I was really concerned going into this game, seeing what they've done to other teams in the past and how well their defense played I was concerned and I didn't know what was going to happen. To be up 28-nothing was a relief but i also thought when's it going to change, I kept thinking 'this isn't going to be enough, this is too good of a team,' and that concern stayed with us until late in the fourth quarter."

Meanwhile, TeSlaa stated he has had a lot of friends reaching out to him over social media and school on Monday could get crazy.

"It's going to be hectic i hope, people are going to be excited," TeSlaa said, "unless we have a snow day of course."