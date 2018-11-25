Fire spreads to three buildings on Lake Montcalm

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A fire broke out Sunday night at a cottage on Lake Montcalm, and then quickly spread to a second building, and later a third building.

That’s according to Montcalm County Central Dispatch. It tells FOX 17 residents inside one of the structures notified authorities, and everyone evacuated safely. There was no report on how many people were inside the buildings at the time.

The location is in the 600 block of Lake Drive, just north of Lake Montcalm and near Horseshoe Lake.

Firefighters were first dispatched around 7:42 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatchers say crews from the Belvidere Township Fire Department were the ones primarily fighting the fire. But firefighters from three other departments responded, as well.

There was no early word on what caused the fire, if it began inside or out. And no indication on what caused it to spread.