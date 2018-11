Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Crews say a dehumidifier is to blame, after a home caught fire early Sunday morning.

Firefighters in Portage say it happened just before 2:30 a.m. on the 6600 block of Westshire St.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the basement, but were able to quickly contain the fire.

No injuries are being reported at this time, though the home did suffer smoke damage.