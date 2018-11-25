Four jailed on multiple charges in Van Buren County

LAWRENCE, Mich. — Three fugitives were arrested on multiple charges late Saturday night.

Van Buren County Sheriff Daniel Abbott reports that at 11:30 p.m. Saturday deputies received information that two wanted parole fugitives were in the 56000 block of 56th Street in Lawrence. Deputies went to the location in an attempt to locate them.

While investigating this, the two suspects showed up in a vehicle. Deputies were able to arrest one while the other ran into the house. Deputies looked inside the house and saw Bobby Bryan Tillery, 42, of Lawrence, who was also wanted by law enforcement on a warrant for dangerous drugs.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence but prior to entering one of the wanted fugitives surrendered to deputies. Tillery was still inside the house.

After a thorough search of the residence, Tillery was not located. Deputies discovered a trap door in the floor underneath the couch and carpet. Deputies looked inside that area and located Tillery hiding.

Tillery eventually surrendered and is being held in the Van Buren County Jail.

The three fugitives in custody include a 40-year-old Benton Harbor man for parole violation, a 34-year-old Hartford man for multiple traffic warrants and a 37-year-old Lawrence man for parole violation.