Holiday workshop teaches cookie crafting and decorating

Posted 6:50 AM, November 25, 2018, by , Updated at 06:51AM, November 25, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Sweets are on the menu for one series of workshops happening in December.

The Downtown Market Grand Rapids is holding Kids Cookie Workshops on Sundays from November 25th through December 9th.

The workshop typically starts at 12:30 p.m. and goes until 2 p.m., though you can verify the times ahead of the event online.

Organizers say the event will teach outlining, piping, and even royal icing techniques.

Each kid will take home 3 dozen holiday-themed cookies for the family to snack on

The cost of each workshop is $60 per child, with tickets and more details available online at the Downtown Market’s website.

