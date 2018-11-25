Muskegon comes up short in state final against Detroit King

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DETROIT, Mich -- Muskegon fell to Detroit Martin Luther King 41-25 Saturday night in the division 3 state championship game.

The Big Reds scored first on a Cameron Martinez 10-yard touchdown run late in the 1st quarter, but when King answered with a TD just over a minute later, the Big Reds never led again.

The Crusaders out gained Muskegon 400-315 in total yards thanks to 227 yards rushing.

Martinez, a junior, led the Big Reds with 211 yards and 2 touchdowns on 37 carries and also threw a TD pass. He said the outgoing seniors have meant a lot to him as a new member of the school.

"I think they are a great group of seniors" Martinez said. "They definitely taught me a lot since January just like a family each and every day we always have good moments and they are moments that I will cherish and next year I just want to come back and do it for them."

Muskegon had its state best 27-game winning streak stopped, but the Big Reds have played in the state finals in 6 of the last 7 seasons now.

"Losing is not fun" head coach Shane Fairfield said, "but winning 14 games, winning 27 in a row getting back to another state championship winning all those trophies on the way it is a great experience so don't shoot for anything less than the best."

Muskegon should once again be considered one of the best in the state when the 2019 season rolls around late next summer.