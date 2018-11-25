Muskegon’s Festival of Trees Getting Community in Holiday Spirit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich.--If you're looking for a fun way to bounce back from Black Friday, here's an event you might want to keep in mind.

THE Muskegon Museum of Art's Festival of Trees is underway!

You can literally hear the Christmas spirit in the air while walking the halls at the Muskegon Museum of Art.

The 14th annual Festival of Trees is underway, offering a little something for everyone just in time for the holidays.

"It's just a great way to start. They're so many ideas, they're is so much creativity. Just a wonderful way to really see and do so much in just one little stop," says Cathy Mott, Muskegon Museum oF Art Assistant Director.

The 11-day festival kicked off on Wednesday, November 21st, getting people in the spirit of the season.

"People are in the building, they're enjoying the holidays, that it really gives them something to look forward to and our ability to hopefully give back to the community," Mott says.

On Saturday November 24th hundreds of children came out for the teddy bear breakfast, enjoying a full meal, teddy bear checkups, crafts, and of course seeing the big man himself.

" They get to meet Santa one on one, they get that special time. They get to do a craft, there's just lots to do here. So, it's not just a one stop Santa picture shop. It's not just the shopping it's the togetherness with the family," said The Arnson family while enjoying the festival.

And as Christmas nears, families tell me the Festival of Trees is the best way to start up that Christmas cheer.

"It's nice and that we're able to do this every year and that they put this on and that is a very nice thing and they're able to see all of the Christmas trees and they have Santa here for them to see," the Cannons tell FOX17's Candese Charles.

"Seeing everyone be happy, seeing what they want for Christmas, talking to Santa and enjoying each other," says Kenya Alnold & Davion Walker of the festival.

More than 300 children signed up for the teddy bear breakfast and employees say they expect every event to be just as busy.

The festival wraps up on December 2nd so there's still time to plan a stop there. For a list of events and museum hours stop by this website!