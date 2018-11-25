United pilot faces indecent exposure charge for being naked in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER, Colo. – Police arrested a United Airlines pilot who is accused of indecent exposure after people reported seeing him naked in the window of a room in Denver International Airport’s Westin Hotel.

According to the police report, airport employees saw Collins touching himself while he was in his 10th floor hotel room in September, KDVR reports.

The local news station rented a hotel room Tuesday to find out how easy it might be for those on the ground to see inside a 10th floor window.

“You can see everything from down here,” passenger Paige Hadd said.

But is being naked in your room a crime? No.

“The crime of indecent exposure is not committed if someone happens to see your private parts,” said Chris Decker, a KDVR legal analyst. “If you don’t know you're exposing yourself to others it is simply not a criminal act.”

Decker said in order to be charged, Collins would have had to have “knowingly” exposed himself. Prosecutors may have a difficult time proving that, considering privacy is often expected while renting a room.

Collins has admitted he was naked but he denied touching himself as airport employees alleged to police.

United Airlines confirmed they have suspended Collins while they investigate the incident.