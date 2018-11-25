× Rider killed when ATV hits deer in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Mich. — An all-terrain vehicle rider was killed in a crash with a deer Sunday morning.

At 7:37 a.m. Sunday, emergency crews responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway unresponsive on Stephens Road south of U.S. 10. Upon arriving at that location, Mason County Sheriff’s Department deputies found the man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed that a 43-year-old Custer man was operating a 2018 Polaris ATV southbound on Stephens Road south of U.S. 10 when the ATV struck a deer. The crash caused the victim to lose control of the vehicle, which rolled over, throwing him off.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Kim Cole said the man was not wearing a helmet and speed did not appear to have been a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Life EMS and the Custer Fire Department assisted Mason County deputies at the scene.