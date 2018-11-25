× Santa trades sleigh for firetruck for township tree lighting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Santa is getting some new wheels for the holidays and now’s your chance to check them out.

Cascade Township’s annual tree lighting ceremony is going on November 25th from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

It’s taking place at the Cascade Historical Museum on Thornapple River Dr., though the festivities will be extended to other areas like Tassel Park and the intersection of Old 28th St and Cascade Rd.

The event is free and completely open. Light refreshments will also be available.

For more information, check out the event on Facebook.