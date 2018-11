Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Police are investigating a break in at a Sprint store, but they still don't know if anything was actually stolen.

Police in Grand Rapids say it happened around 5 a.m. on November 25th in the 1000 block of Michigan Ave.

The suspects allegedly smashed the window and knocked over a display case.

It's unclear if anything was taken at this time.

If you know anything call police.