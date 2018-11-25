Temps in the 40s don’t stop the ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The weather was a little warm this weekend for optimal ice-skating conditions in downtown Grand Rapids, but the Rosa Parks Circle ice rink opened nonetheless. And now, winter-like weather is returning right on cue.

FOX 17’s Candese Charles stopped by the rink Sunday to speak to some of the skaters. One father who brought his kids to the rink said, “I’ve played hockey for years, so I want to get them ice skating and share a passion with me.”

He wasn’t the only one who brought children to Rosa Parks Circle on Sunday. “I’ve been promising them all weekend to come down and go ice skating,” said a parent of the Mead family. “We wanted to come (Saturday) but it was raining and it hadn’t opened yet.”

Koe Hoeksema said, “We are visiting family here and we live in Brooklyn and it’s just amazing to us that there’s a resource like this that’s so inexpensive.”

Weather permitting, the popular downtown rink will be open now until February 24, 2019, per the city. The open hours are 10 a.m. to 9:45 p.m., Monday through Saturday. And 11 a.m. to 8:45 p.m. Sunday.

Admission to the ice rink at 135 Monroe Center St. NW, is $1 for youth and $3 for adults. Skate rental is included with admission.

FOX 17’s Candese Charles contributed to this report.