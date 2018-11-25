× Train rides with Santa offer families early holiday cheer

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Trainspotters and holiday merry-makers alike will get a kick out of this series.

The Coopersville & Marne Railway is offering round trip train rides with Santa, his elves, and even princesses.

The railway says each of their cars is totally heated and equipped with a restroom in case you need to make a pit stop.

Rides are being offered from November 24th all the way through December 23rd, though some of them are already sold out.

Each ride lasts for 90 minutes, with tickets ranging from $19.25 to $21.25.

Be sure to check the Coopersville & Marne Railway website for more details about the event.