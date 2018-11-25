Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Sunday Night/Monday Morning

Two injured in rollover crash

Posted 5:27 AM, November 25, 2018

AYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people have been hospitalized following a rollover crash.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday,  on Dutch Settlement St, near Nubour Rd. in Cass County.

Deputies say a 38-year-old Dowagiac resident, lost control of the vehicle, causing it to leave to road way and flip on its side.

The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for his injuries, and the passenger was airlifted to another hospital.

Deputies say alcohol is believed to be a factor, and neither passenger was wearing a seat belt.

This crash is still under investigation.

 

