Winter Weather Advisory begins at 7 p.m.

WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for West Michigan that will go into effect at 7 p.m. Sunday. It's set to expire at 1 p.m. Monday.

As of right now 4-9″ is possible along I-96 and between I-94, 2-6" along and north of I-96 and 1-4″ along and south of I-94. School closings and power outages are possible. We can still see updates with the heaviest totals possibly moving more south. Some areas can even see higher snow totals than forecasted if heavy banding continues in the same locations. Stay with our mobile weather app for updates.

The track of the storm can still change, but more certainty of the bullseye being between I-96 and I-94 comes with this morning's model runs. The area of heaviest snow can still shift, timing can be pushed back and advisories can be upgraded to warnings. Stay tuned to FOX17 for further updates leading up to the storm and through the snow tomorrow.