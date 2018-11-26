× CMU student killed in head-on crash identified

BELVIDERE TOWNSHIP, Mich– The Central Michigan University student killed in a head-on crash on Black Friday has been identified.

Molly Sheehan, 21 was driving on M-66 around 4 p.m. that day when police say she crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle. Sheehan died at the scene. Police say the driver in the other vehicle, a 65-year-old man from Barryton was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

According to her obituary, Sheehan, who was from the Upper Peninsula, was on her way back to Central Michigan University at the time of the crash. She had been studying Family Counseling with a minor in Writing and Broadcasting, with hopes of publishing her own book one day.

Private family services will be held for Sheehan.

Police are still investigating that crash.