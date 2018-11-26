Concrete barrier will NOT be moved today in US-131 construction

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Afternoon commuters will hate this one: the barrier wall in the big construction project on US-131 will not be moved Monday, which means northbound drivers will get only one lane from 10 Mile to 14 Mile until Tuesday afternoon.

The Michigan Department of Transportation blames the snowstorm.

Normally, a special “zipper machine” is fired up midday to move the concrete barrier and free up two lanes for the afternoon northbound commute. The machine is used again at night to free up two lanes for southbound morning traffic.

Here’s a look back on how the process works:

