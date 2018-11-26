× Construction projects hit another delay with snowstorm

WEST MICHIGAN, Mich. – Labor disputes put the freeze on some road construction projects in West Michigan this fall and now an early winter snow is threatening to wrap things up before some projects are actually finished.

Road constructions projects typically end in mid-November. But after the labor dispute, crews are still out there, trying to get projects done.

The Cottonwood Drive project in Jenison has been under construction since early spring. The Ottawa County Road Commission is scrambling to get the road open again this year. If the weather continues to be bad, it may not be open until spring.

The US-131 project in Rockford is also experiencing delays. The poor visibility Monday morning caused the Michigan Department of Transportation to delay moving a barrier wall. That means there is still just one lane heading back northbound Monday night. They hope to move the wall on Tuesday.