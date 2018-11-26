× Deadly accident closes Ionia County intersection

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — West Michigan’s first measurable snowfall has created a problem for drivers and has led to a deadly crash.

Emergency crews are asking drivers to avoid the area of M-66 between Muskgrove Road and Eaton Highway due to a fatal crash.

“The roads are treacherous this morning, limit driving to essential travel only and drive safely,” the Ionia County Sheriff Office said on its Facebook page.

The intersection is expected to be closed for the next couple of hours.

AS for a detour use Harwood Road between Tupper Lake Road and M-50.