DENSO donates 60 bikes to Toy for Tots

Posted 4:41 PM, November 26, 2018, by , Updated at 04:57PM, November 26, 2018

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - Denso, Battle Creek's largest employer and the world's second mobility supplier, donated 60 children’s bicycles and helmets to the "Toys for Tots" program this afternoon.

The 60 bikes were built during the facility’s first-ever "Build-a-Bike Challenge" hosted at DENSO Manufacturing Michigan. During the Build-a-Bike Challenge, each team earned one of four bike pieces. Once all four pieces were earned, they were able to build a children’s bike for Toys for Tots.

Toys for Tots received the bikes at DENSO Manufacturing  today at 2:00 pm and will be distributed at this year's Toys for Tots event.

